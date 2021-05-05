Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

WLKP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,029. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $955.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

