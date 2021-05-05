Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Plans $0.45 Semi-annual Dividend

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4497 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Westpac Banking has decreased its dividend payment by 83.6% over the last three years.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,162. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBK shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westpac Banking stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 158.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.