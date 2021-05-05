WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price target (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

WHF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. 214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,750. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.