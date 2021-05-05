Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

NYSE WSR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

