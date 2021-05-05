Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

NYSE WSR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Earnings History for Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit