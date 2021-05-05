Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after acquiring an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,673,000 after acquiring an additional 132,056 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $324.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.81 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $331.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BURL. Cowen increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.35.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

