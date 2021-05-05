Whittier Trust Co. Buys 401 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1,485.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

NYSE WRB opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

