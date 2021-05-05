Whittier Trust Co. Buys 868 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 144.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 79,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UGI by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in UGI by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in UGI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in UGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $44.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

