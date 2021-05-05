Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FANG. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

