Whittier Trust Co. Has $47,000 Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

NYSE IAA opened at $60.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

