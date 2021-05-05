Whittier Trust Co. Sells 2,410 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in BOX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOX. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in BOX by 14.3% during the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in BOX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,992 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,499,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.