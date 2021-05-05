Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Wienerberger stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59. Wienerberger has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

