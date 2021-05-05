Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,000. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $174.48 and a fifty-two week high of $283.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.18. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, COO David B. Sewell sold 10,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.17, for a total transaction of $6,793,513.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,679.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.83.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

