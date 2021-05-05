Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Takes $46.17 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,168,000. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.9% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $283.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $174.48 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

