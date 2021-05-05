William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

LDI has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

