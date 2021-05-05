William Blair Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for AptarGroup in a report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $155.02 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $99.11 and a 1 year high of $156.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.48%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AptarGroup by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

