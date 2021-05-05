William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.65.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average is $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 53.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,757,000 after acquiring an additional 67,754 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $1,774,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.