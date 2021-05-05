Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $265.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.71.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW opened at $262.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $264.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $501,539,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,429.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,241,000 after buying an additional 355,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.