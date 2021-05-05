Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.15 on Monday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,368 shares of company stock worth $942,512. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

