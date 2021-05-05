WINkLink Market Cap Hits $386.31 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $386.31 million and approximately $255.09 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.50 or 0.00266001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.24 or 0.01153397 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00031876 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.66 or 0.00751190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.27 or 1.00399596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

