Wolfe Research Upgrades United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to Outperform

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $214.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $88.85 and a 1 year high of $215.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.