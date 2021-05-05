Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $237.16 on Monday. Workday has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

