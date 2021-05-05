World Acceptance (WRLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $129.21 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $170.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day moving average of $121.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total value of $675,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,840.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $222,035.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,454,559.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,540 shares of company stock worth $2,493,635 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

