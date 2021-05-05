Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 1.2% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $734.63, for a total transaction of $1,305,437.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $850.37. 11,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $837.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $781.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $719.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.