Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 99,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,274. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

