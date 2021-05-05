W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Announces Earnings Results

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:WTI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 1,469,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,988. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

