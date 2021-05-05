WT Wealth Management Buys 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

GOOG stock traded up $13.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,368.18. 19,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,207.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,932.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

