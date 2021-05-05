WT Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.97. 26,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.18 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

