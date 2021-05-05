WT Wealth Management Has $1.15 Million Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total transaction of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.84. The stock had a trading volume of 74,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,169. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.14 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.36 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.