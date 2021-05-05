WT Wealth Management Increases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $21,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 38,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $101.25. 2,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.33. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $64.93 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

