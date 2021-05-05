WT Wealth Management Purchases 1,823 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,073.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $650,000.

Shares of IDHQ stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $28.90.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

