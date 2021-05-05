WT Wealth Management Sells 789 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 0.9% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.96. 163,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,887. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $127.41 and a 52 week high of $258.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29.

