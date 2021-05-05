WT Wealth Management Sells 945 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku stock traded down $6.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of -380.46 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.63.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.37.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock worth $236,374,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.