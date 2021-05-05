xDai (STAKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.85 Million

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One xDai coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.73 or 0.00031710 BTC on major exchanges. xDai has a total market capitalization of $92.85 million and $3.73 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, xDai has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00069498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.38 or 0.00270803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $659.99 or 0.01180609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00033896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.68 or 0.00748959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,561.64 or 0.99390984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About xDai

xDai’s total supply is 8,364,725 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,796 coins. xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official message board is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

