XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $155.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $141.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.59, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.37. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $142.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,222,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,324,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,171,000 after buying an additional 228,948 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

