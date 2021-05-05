XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Credit Suisse Group

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $159.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.69.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $144.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $142.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

