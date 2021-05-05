XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,481 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after acquiring an additional 517,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after acquiring an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.09. The company had a trading volume of 611,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

