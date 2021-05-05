XR Securities LLC Raises Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

XR Securities LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 514,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,737,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 32,488 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $66.26. 34,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,864. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.32%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

