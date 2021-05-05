Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yext, Inc. provides digital media technology services. It offers advertising, monetization, phone and directory services which includes business listings on search sites and real-time reputation management. The Company provides Yext Knowledge Engine. It serves healthcare and pharmaceuticals, retail, financial services, manufacturing and technology industries. Yext, Inc. is based in New York. “

YEXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Shares of YEXT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,850. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.68. Yext has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, Director Michael Walrath sold 278,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $5,064,096.00. Insiders have sold 557,342 shares of company stock worth $9,910,237 over the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 49.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Yext by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

