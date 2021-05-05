YFValue Trading Down 29% Over Last 7 Days (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00086252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.12 or 0.00837832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,397.88 or 0.09419598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using U.S. dollars.

