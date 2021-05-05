Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Hits $1.51 on Major Exchanges

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

