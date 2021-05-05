Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 18.2% in April

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 269,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE YRD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 47,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Yiren Digital has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Yiren Digital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

