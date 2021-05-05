Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Yum! Brands traded as high as $120.73 and last traded at $120.58, with a volume of 30860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.37.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YUM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 353,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

