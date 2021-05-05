YVS.Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $156,090.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00005466 BTC on popular exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $1.51 million and $156,090.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00263839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.92 or 0.01150923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00725020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,000.52 or 1.00169590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 486,017 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.