Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQNR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.98. 1,284,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,460,146. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

