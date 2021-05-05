Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

