Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $873.35 Million

Analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to post $873.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.85 million and the highest is $879.85 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $410.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 264,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

