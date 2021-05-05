Zacks: Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Avantor posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 95,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,548. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,685.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

