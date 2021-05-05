Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

