Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post -$1.21 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,712,373.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $101.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.18. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit