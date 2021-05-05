Zacks: Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Canadian Solar reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

CSIQ stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,605. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

