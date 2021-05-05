Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

DGX stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,074. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

